Kian84 loses his mind when this actress appeared at the 'I Live Alone' sports festival

'I Live Alone' held a sports festival featuring their panel members and friends on the June 28 broadcast and the appearance of one particular actress caused panelist Kian84 to start jumping up and down in the air while screaming!

TVXQ's Yunho brought his friend and labelmate actress Lee Yeon Hee who has appeared in countless dramas including 'East of Eden' and 'Phantom.'

Upon her arrival, Kian84 who was in the middle of a call began to jump up and down while yelling unintelligibly to greet her. He then hilariously proceeded to go back to his business phone call. This caused all the panelists to crack up and ask him what he was doing while reviewing the footage. Kian84 was incredibly embarrassed but Yunho assured him that Lee Yeon Hye felt very welcomed.

Check out the footage below.