Park Hyo Shin's label refutes that he did not gain monetary benefits after promising to sign an exclusive contract

Park Hyo Shin's label Glove Entertainment has issued a statement of refutal, after earlier media reports claimed that the singer is currently facing a lawsuit for fraud.

On June 28, Glove Entertainment stated, "The earlier reports about Park Hyo Shin are far from the truth. The one thing we can say for certain is that our artist Park Hyo Shin has seen had any monetary benefits from any individuals in exchange for promising to sign an exclusive contract. Park Hyo Shin is currently focussed on his upcoming concert, and once the performances come to an end, he plans on taking strong legal action. We also plan to respond legally to any false rumors defaming our artist's character. We ask for your cooperation so that our artist can focus on his upcoming performances."



Park Hyo Shin is expected to carry out a 6-show solo concert titled 'Lovers: Where Is Your Love?' at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, beginning June 29 and expanding 3 weeks.

