Brand New Music makes announcement regarding sasaeng fans

Brand New Music has released an announcement today regarding their artists' violation of privacy due to sasaeng fans.

Due to the rising popularity of Kim Sihun, Yoon Junghwan, and Hong Sungjoon on 'Produce X 101,' many sasaeng fans have taken to staking out in front of Brand New Music's building, locations of the trainees' schedules, and their personal accommodations. Brand New Music has announced that they will not be accepting fan gifts or delivering fan letters given to staff and managers. Fan letters will only be accepted via mail and any fan gifts will be mailed back to the sender.

You can view a full translation courtesy of Twitter user @intromidam below.

"Hello. This is Brand New Music Rookies/New Human Development HQ.



First, we would like to thank the fans for supporting trainees Kim Sihun, Yoon Junghwan, Lee Eunsang, and Hong Sungjoon on Produce X 101. We have a message for the fans of our Brand New Music trainees.



Also, our trainees will not be receiving any other gifts except the fanletters they received in the mail.



We respectfully decline to deliver fan letters and gifts to trainees. We are also going to return the gifts you send us, except for the fan letters, & send them by courier, so please understand and cooperate.



Again, we would like to thank all the fans who want to cheer on the Brand New Music trainees. We will do our best to repay your wish.



Please show lots of confidence and support to the Brand New Music trainees.

Thank you."

