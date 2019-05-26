Check out K-Pop idol group brand values for the month of May!

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings for idol groups for the month of May!

From April 24 through May 25, 2019, the institute analyzed big data of approximately 100 idol groups, and determined that the 1st place rank went to BTS with an overwhelming total of 24,441,487 points.

In 2nd place came BLACKPINK with 8,002,206 points, and TWICE followed closely behind in 3rd place with 7,702,170 points. From 4th through 10th place are, in order: IZ*ONE, NU'EST, Oh My Girl, Red Velvet, EXO, INFINITE, and Lovelyz.

Check out the full analysis below!