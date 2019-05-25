Kyuhyun performs a hilarious dance cover of Chungha's 'Gotta Go' on 'Knowing Brothers'

Kyuhyun showed off his dancing skills on the latest episode of 'Knowing Brothers' as he performed a dance cover of Chungha's "Gotta Go" gone awry.

The singer starts off well, clearly having practiced when his pants rip down the middle as he kneels on the ground as part of the choreography.

He is immediately flustered and embarrassed, but with his groupmate, Heechul egging him on, he continues to dance to the chorus while trying to covering the tear in his pants.

The crew eventually throw him a blanket for his pants, and after he ties it around his waist he restarts and completes his dance cover performance for the brothers.

When asked why he learned this dance, Kyuhyun replies that he thought it could be useful on variety shows, since his performance of Twice dance covers at Super Junior concerts were so well received.

The clip ends with 'Knowing Brothers' cast member, Min Kyung Hoon, critiquing Kyuhyun's performance saying "You clearly have learned the dance, but you don't dance just through memorization.", leading the cast to demand a performance of Min Kyung Hoon's own hilarious version of "Gotta Go".

Watch the cast and Kyuhyun's reactions to the mishap below!