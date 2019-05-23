Kyuhyun mistakenly names A Pink's song as his favorite Lovelyz song

Kyuhyun startled Lovelyz with a mistake.

On May 23, Lovelyz appeared on SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show' as the guest while Kyuhyun joined as the special guest DJ.

During the radio show, DJ Kim Tae Gyun asked Kyuhyun about his favorite Lovelyz song. Kyuhyun immediately answered, "The best Lovelyz song is 'Mr. Chu' indeed."

Everyone reacted startled as "Mr. Chu" is not Lovelyz but A Pink's song.



Kyuhyun realized his mistake and said, "No, it's not 'Mr. Chu.' It's 'Ah-Choo,'" and emphasized, "I really know Lovelyz songs very well. I really do know them!"

Lovelyz brought laughter by adding "Mr. Chu" lyrics while singing "Ah-Choo."













