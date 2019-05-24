BTS become the first Koreans to reach 20 million followers on Twitter

BTS continue to prove they're the top social artist.

Around 1:50 pm on May 24 KST, BTS' Twitter account hit 20 million followers. They are the first Koreans ever to reach 20 million followers on Twitter. It took the boy group 2,350 days since their first tweet on December 12, 2012, to reach the milestone.

Back on November 13, 2017, BTS became the first Koreans to reach 10 million followers. In less than 2 years, BTS gained 10 million more followers.

Jin, SUGA, V, RM, Jimin, j-hope, and Jungkook frequently keeps fans updated with photos and videos from their travel, work, and more. If you're not one of the 20 million yet, you can start following BTS @BTS_twt.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently on their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' world tour.

