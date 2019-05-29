Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

150

117

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

BLACKPINK's Lisa hits 20 million followers on Instagram

AKP STAFF

On May 29, BLACKPINK's Lisa reached 20 million followers on Instagram.

Lisa opened up her personal Instagram account back in June 2018. In less than a year, Lisa became the K-pop star with the most Instagram followers, surpassing EXO's Chanyeol who has 17.7 million followers as of this writing. 

The YG Entertainment artist keeps fans updated with photos and videos from her travel, tour, daily life, and more. If you're not one of the 20 million yet, you can start following Lisa @lalalalisa_m

  1. Lisa
23 15,399 Share 56% Upvoted

19

Eunbean565 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

congrats. to the queen

Share

15

Cazza9243 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Lovely Lisa ❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,790
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,294

allkpop in your Inbox