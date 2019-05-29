BLACKPINK's Lisa hits 20 million followers on Instagram

On May 29, BLACKPINK's Lisa reached 20 million followers on Instagram.

Lisa opened up her personal Instagram account back in June 2018. In less than a year, Lisa became the K-pop star with the most Instagram followers, surpassing EXO's Chanyeol who has 17.7 million followers as of this writing.

The YG Entertainment artist keeps fans updated with photos and videos from her travel, tour, daily life, and more. If you're not one of the 20 million yet, you can start following Lisa @lalalalisa_m.