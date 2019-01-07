Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

BTS' 'Love Yourself' tour in Seoul tops the concert revenue ranking in 2018

BTS has topped yet another list.

Interpark, Korea's biggest concert ticket vendor, gathered information about performances in 2018 with data from January 1st to December 28th. BTS' 'Love Yourself' show in Seoul ranked #1 in terms of sales. They were followed, in order, by Psy's 'Summer Swag' show in Seoul, Psy's 'All Night Stand', Lee Moon Sae's 'The Best', Psy's 'Summer Swag' show in Busan, Cho Yong Pil and Great Birth's national tour, Psy's 'Summer Swag' show in Incheon, the 12th 'Seoul Jazz Festival', Psy's 'Summer Swag' in Daegu, and Shinhwa's 20th anniversary concert in Seoul.

Congratulations to BTS, Psy, as well as the rest of the ranking shows on the list.


mettlesome_jean 14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Bangtan, record breaker! :D

rania4 14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Ddaeng! Another record here 😁 Good job bangtan

musiclibrary 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Congratulations BTS! I hope I can attend your concert someday.

L7842 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Proud. Daebak.

maragana 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

PSY killed it this year.

armyglobal 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

BREAKING RECORDS IS NOT NEW FOR MY KINGS!! 👏👏👏 LEGENDS ONLY!!

bts4ever333 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Outstanding! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

thealigirl8 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Psy is incredible

Stopudelulu 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

poor exoflop their july 2018 concert in seoul must be a big flop not even in the top 10. Lmao

drsmith 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

