BTS' 'Love Yourself' tour in Seoul tops the concert revenue ranking in 2018

BTS has topped yet another list.

Interpark, Korea's biggest concert ticket vendor, gathered information about performances in 2018 with data from January 1st to December 28th. BTS' 'Love Yourself' show in Seoul ranked #1 in terms of sales. They were followed, in order, by Psy's 'Summer Swag' show in Seoul, Psy's 'All Night Stand', Lee Moon Sae's 'The Best', Psy's 'Summer Swag' show in Busan, Cho Yong Pil and Great Birth's national tour, Psy's 'Summer Swag' show in Incheon, the 12th 'Seoul Jazz Festival', Psy's 'Summer Swag' in Daegu, and Shinhwa's 20th anniversary concert in Seoul.

Congratulations to BTS, Psy, as well as the rest of the ranking shows on the list.







