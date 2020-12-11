4

Baek Ye Rin thanks Red Velvet's Yeri for supporting her new album 'tellusboutyourself'

Baek Ye Rin has thanked Red Velvet's Yeri for supporting her new album 'tellusboutyourself'.

Baek Ye Rin dropped her second full-length album 'tellusboutyourself' and title song "0415just yesterday, and Yeri took to Instagram to show her support for the album. The Red Velvet member posted a screenshot of herself listening to the new release along with the caption, "She's the best!!!!!!"

The singer-songwriter returned the love by sharing Yeri's post on Instagram and writing, "Yerim, I'm always thankful to you. A beautiful person who's always the first to contact me and cheer me on."

Have you heard Baek Ye Rin's new song "0415"?


oh our Yeri is such a bright sunshine. So beautiful inside out!!

