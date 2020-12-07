Highlight's Dongwoon salutes fans as the final member of his group to complete his mandatory military service

On December 8, Highlight's maknae Dongwoon became the group's final member to successfully complete his mandatory military service!

Dongwoon has been home from his mandatory service for some time now, having been discharged from his position as a conscripted police officer on his final vacation before his official discharge date. On December 8, Dongwoon was finally able to report to fans with a greeting video, where he showed fans his sharpest military salute and also relayed his thoughts on the past year and 7 months.

The Highlight member revealed that he felt a little awkward being in front of the camera for the first time in nearly 2 years, but he promised to return to activities with a renewed heart. Dongwoon will also carry out a special 'V Live' broadcast later today at 8 PM KST to greet fans in real time, as Highlight gear up for their return to group activities!

Stay tuned for news on Highlight's return with all 4 members!