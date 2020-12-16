Brand New Music introduces new boy group trainees 'Brandnewz'

Brand New Music, home to artists like AB6IX, Boys Da Capo, Lee Eun Sang, Yang Da Il, GREE, Hanhae, and more, would like to introduce you to their newest boy group trainees, a.k.a the Brandnewz!

Check out the trainees' first ever profile images, names, and birthdays below!

1. Wonho, 2003.04.05

2. Steve, 2002.03.09

3. Sehyeon, 2003.06.11

4. Hyeonseung, 2002.10.15

5. Sion, 2004.10.19

6. Habin, 2003.07.04

7. Eunho, 2001.03.25

Stay tuned for more updates from Brand New Music's newest crew, the Brandnewz!