Baek Ye Rin has had it with a deadbeat ex in new MV for 'Hate You'

Baek Ye Rin has released another music video!

On December 13 KST, the singer-songwriter unveiled the music video for "Hate You," the second title track off of her 2nd full-length solo album 'tellusaboutyourself.' In the lyrics of the song, she describes a toxic partner who does not deserve her, as she is the only one in his life who genuinely cares about him, yet she is taken for granted. The music video takes place in a vintage-style hotel where strange things seem to happen.

Meanwhile, 'tellusboutyourself' was released on December 10. Fans can check out the music video for the other title track "0415" here.

Check out the music video for "Hate You" above!