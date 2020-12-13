10

Posted by jennywill 55 minutes ago

Seo Kang Jun keeps his promise to the late Park Ji Sun

Seo Kang Jun kept his promise to the late Park Ji Sun.

The actor posted a selfie yesterday with the emoji that many Koreans use to signify promises. Back in October, Seo Kang Jun had held his 'Tik Tok Stage Connect Seo Kang Jun _ One Cozy Night'. Park Ji Sun had been the MC for the stage, and he had promised her that he would post a selfie on the day of first snow with his cats. To keep his promise, Seo Kang Jun posted both his cats and a selfie.

Earlier this year, comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother had been found passed away in their home. Police have concluded it was suicide.

jiminia-wang211 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Seo Kang Joon best boy,still can't forget him when he was in Cheese in the trap

Maisha_Mariam356 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

This is so sweet TT

Share

