Seo Kang Jun keeps his promise to the late Park Ji Sun

Seo Kang Jun kept his promise to the late Park Ji Sun.

The actor posted a selfie yesterday with the emoji that many Koreans use to signify promises. Back in October, Seo Kang Jun had held his 'Tik Tok Stage Connect Seo Kang Jun _ One Cozy Night'. Park Ji Sun had been the MC for the stage, and he had promised her that he would post a selfie on the day of first snow with his cats. To keep his promise, Seo Kang Jun posted both his cats and a selfie.

Earlier this year, comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother had been found passed away in their home. Police have concluded it was suicide.