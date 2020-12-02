2PM's Jun.K reveals live performance MV for '30 Minutes Might Be Too Long'

2PM's Jun.K has revealed a live performance music video for "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long".



In the performance MV, Jun.K performs his latest track live in a dapper suit. "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long" is the title song of the 2PM member's third mini album '20 Mins', and it's about a couple on the verge of breaking up struggling with their thoughts and emotions.



Watch Jun.K's "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long" performance MV above and his previous MV here if you missed it.