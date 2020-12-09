Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her latest teaser images for 'What Do I Call You'.
In the teasers, Taeyeon looks carefree as she enjoys the colder weather in a beanie. Her fourth mini solo album 'What Do I Call You' is set for release on December 15 KST.
What do you think of Taeyeon's latest teasers for 'What Do I Call You'?
15
6
Posted by 1 hour ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon enjoys winter in a beanie in 'What Do I Call You' teaser images
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her latest teaser images for 'What Do I Call You'.
2 586 Share 71% Upvoted
Log in to comment