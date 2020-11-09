NCT drops teaser schedule and wink-filled group photo ahead of 'RESONANCE Pt. 2' release

NCT is continuing their comeback countdown!

On November 10 KST, the SM Entertainment group unveiled two new teasers to promote 'Resonance Pt. 2,' the second half of their 2nd full-length album.





The first teaser is a group photo featuring all 23 members offering an adorable wink to the camera, while the other is a more detailed schedule of future teaser releases. The schedule also reveals that both "90's Love" and "Work It" will be receiving music videos, on November 23 and November 27, respectively.

Meanwhile, 'RESONANCE Pt. 2' is set for release on November 30.





Check out the schedule, as well as their new group photo below!



