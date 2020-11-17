SM Entertainment states they will take legal action against the malicious bullying rumors about aespa's Giselle

There has been a continuous controversy over SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa. Despite the controversies, aespa unveiled the girl group's debut song, "Black Mamba." The girl group received much attention as they were the first girl group that was released from the company after Red Velvet.

Due to the vast interest in the new girl group, there have been various netizens who have revealed the members' past and releasing more stories of the members. Recently, rumors about the Japanese member Giselle has been released in an online community.

The netizen who made the post stated that member Giselle was a famous bully in the past and was involved in underage drinking and smoking in Japan. The netizen claimed that Giselle had also done drugs at a young age. The netizen who made the original post also uploaded photos as evidence and stated that Giselle had told her close acquaintances the things she had done.

In the photo, the girl speculated as Giselle is seen sitting with four boys as she has her middle fingers up at the camera. The photo and the post's content spread across the web as other netizens posted in other online communities.

As the malicious rumor spread online, SM Entertainment said they will take legal action against anyone who is spreading malicious rumors about the aespa member. They stated, "The act of creating malicious rumors, publishing articles that constitute defamation. Also, spreading malicious rumors is clearly illegal and subject to strong legal action."





Meanwhile, aespa released "Black Mamba" on various music streaming sites on November 17 at 6 PM KST.