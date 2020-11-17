MAMAMOO's label updates fans on ongoing legal action against malicious commenters

MAMAMOO's label RBW Entertainment gave an update to fans on the ongoing legal action against the group's malicious commenters.



On November 16, the label stated, "We appointed OhKims Law & Company in order to file complaints against malicious comments, including the spread of false information, online slander, and defamation. The punishment for some cases has come to an end with fines. In cases of systematic, persistent, and malicious commenters, we're continuing to take an unprecedented response at the civil law level."



The label further stated they were continuing with the highest level of legal action, and they're collecting systematic evidence with the help of fans.



