15

0

News
Posted by olmal 46 minutes ago

Yoo Jae Suk reveals he is living his life to the fullest

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk revealed he doesn't restrain himself from indulging in enjoyable things on 'Yoo Quiz On The Block'.

On November 18th, Yoo Jae Suk and Jang Kiha talked about living their life to the fullest on the 81st episode of tvN's 'Yoo Quiz On The Block'. Jang Kiha opened up while introducing his new book, "I know only doing things you want to do is hard in real life, but you don't have to completely give that up. I've been doing whatever I want within the socially acceptable boundaries (that doesn't inflict harm on others) for the past decade."

Yoo Jae Suk then commented, "Many people like to assume that I'm living the abstinent life but it's far from the truth. I do whatever I want to do." He continued, "To me, going out and drinking is not fun nor enjoyable. So I honestly don't understand when people say I should have some fun drinking."


  1. Yoo Jae Suk
3 2,248 Share 100% Upvoted

3

Rebecca_Curties5 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

he is the best... 😊

Share

1

gebik319 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

he's my role model

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE to perform at '2020 MAMA' as scheduled
4 hours ago   17   3,862
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE to perform at '2020 MAMA' as scheduled
4 hours ago   17   3,862

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND