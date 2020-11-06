Kim Jong Min to fill in as a temporary MC of KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' after Jung Hyung Don announces hiatus

On November 6, KBS2 confirmed with media outlets that Kim Jong Min has decided to fill in as a temporary MC for 'Idol On Quiz'.

As many of you know, KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' is hosted by Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu. However, back on November 5, Jung Hyung Don's label stated that the comedian will be taking a hiatus from all promotions, as his anxiety disorder has become serious again.

As a result, Kim Jong Min will be taking up the position of a temporary MC alongside Jang Sung Kyu starting on November 28. Up until now, Kim Jong Min has been greeting viewers on 'Idol On Quiz' as a fixed cast member alongside 2PM's Nichkhun, Kangnam, etc, making up the "sunbae-team" of the show.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' airs every Saturdays at 11:30 AM KST.

