CNBLUE members name the girl groups that helped them get through military service

On November 17, the three members of CNBLUE appeared as guests on KBS2's 'Problem Child In House'!

This marked the group's first full variety appearance together after all three members returned from their mandatory military service. Particularly, members Jungshin and Minhyuk were only discharged from their duties very recently, meaning they had tons of stories to share!

As with all recently discharged soldiers, the CNBLUE members were asked to talk about the K-Pop girl groups who helped them get through the difficult military drills, exercises, and training. In South Korea, K-Pop girl groups are the source of energy and life for soldiers during mandatory military service.

First, Minhyuk said, "The first girl group that I cherished and looked forward to the most was our agency hoobaes, Cherry Bullet. So I even told all my base-mates that a rookie group from my agency was debuting, and I also got a lot of them together to watch Cherry Bullet's debut stage together." He then added, "When I was there, BLACKPINK and ITZY were the most popular among all the soldiers."

Jungshin, on the other hand, revealed, "At my base, every single person was a fan of IU. Everyone loved IU, and when we woke up in the morning, we would all listen to IU."

Yonghwa, who served in the special forces, had a fun anecdote to share as he began, "Right around our extreme cold weather training, ITZY debuted. It was so freezing cold and we were miserable, and our drill sergeant had his phone with him so we asked him, 'Can you play 'Dalla Dalla' once'? No one is allowed to use cell phones during the training, but we all begged him to just play it once, and so he said okay."

Furthermore, all three of the CNBLUE members stated that they also served as military barbers for their base! Check out clips from this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Problem Child In House' above and below!