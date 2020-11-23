27

15

Variety
Posted by danisurst 1 hour ago

Watch BTS perform 'Life Goes On' on ABC's 'Good Morning America'

AKP STAFF

BTS has just appeared on ABC's 'Good Morning America'!

As part of the morning news program's November 23 broadcast, BTS performed their latest single "Life Goes On," the title track off of the group's 5th full-length album 'BE.' They also sat for an interview, where they updated their U.S. fans on what they have been up to and their recent comeback. Member Suga was unable to participate as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

Fans can watch the full version of their "Life Goes On" performance on 'Good Morning America's official website, which you can find here. Or check out a preview of the performance uploaded by the program's YouTube channel above!

  1. BTS
9 2,138 Share 64% Upvoted

2

taeswife06136,908 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

I'M NOT CRYinG YOU ARE!!!

the stage is so pretty and their vocals are so amazing! I thought they couldn't beat Dynamite's standing in my heart, but they did... I once again underestimated them and they broke through that! Their performance was so beautiful! I will wait for you BTS, I will wait for you and for this to be over until we can see each other again... Thank you for such a beautiful song T^T

Share

1 more reply

0

shyshyshyuwu52 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

So is this the “on the table” version of LGO? I was thinking they would do it as an additional video like the “on my pillow” one, but for GMA is good too.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND