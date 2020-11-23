Watch BTS perform 'Life Goes On' on ABC's 'Good Morning America'

BTS has just appeared on ABC's 'Good Morning America'!





As part of the morning news program's November 23 broadcast, BTS performed their latest single "Life Goes On," the title track off of the group's 5th full-length album 'BE.' They also sat for an interview, where they updated their U.S. fans on what they have been up to and their recent comeback. Member Suga was unable to participate as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.



Fans can watch the full version of their "Life Goes On" performance on 'Good Morning America's official website, which you can find here. Or check out a preview of the performance uploaded by the program's YouTube channel above!