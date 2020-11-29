Blue.D brings in the holidays with charming cover of Sia's 'Snowman'

Blue.D has just dropped a special Christmas-themed cover!

On November 27 KST, the former YGX Entertainment soloist took to her official YouTube channel to share a video of her covering pop singer Sia's 2017 holiday single "Snowman." In the clip, her warm winter fashion, bright white backdrop, and snow effects create a cozy seasonal vibe, and the singer playfully writes in the caption for the video, "Don't cry, today's Christmas!"





Meanwhile, this is the second cover song Blue.D has released through her YouTube channel since announcing her exit from YGX Entertainment earlier this month. She is currently intending to release music through both her YouTube channel and on SoundCloud in the future.

Check out Blue.D's Sia cover above!