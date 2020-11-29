7

2

Misc
Posted by danisurst 59 minutes ago

Blue.D brings in the holidays with charming cover of Sia's 'Snowman'

AKP STAFF

Blue.D has just dropped a special Christmas-themed cover!

On November 27 KST, the former YGX Entertainment soloist took to her official YouTube channel to share a video of her covering pop singer Sia's 2017 holiday single "Snowman." In the clip, her warm winter fashion, bright white backdrop, and snow effects create a cozy seasonal vibe, and the singer playfully writes in the caption for the video, "Don't cry, today's Christmas!"


Meanwhile, this is the second cover song Blue.D has released through her YouTube channel since announcing her exit from YGX Entertainment earlier this month. She is currently intending to release music through both her YouTube channel and on SoundCloud in the future.

Check out Blue.D's Sia cover above!

  1. misc.
  2. BLUE.D
1 308 Share 78% Upvoted

0

stan-kpop-bruh464 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Wooww Her voice is Unique 😲👌

Share
misc.
Check out Winners of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'!
23 hours ago   179   94,229
BTS, SUGA
MAX thanks BTS's Suga for changing his life
5 hours ago   3   6,765
misc.
Check out Winners of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'!
23 hours ago   179   94,229
misc.
Check out Winners of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'!
23 hours ago   179   94,229
Lisa, Cheng Xiao, EVERGLOW, Lay, Victoria, Jackson, Gugudan, Kyulkyung, The8, UNIQ
The Most Popular Kpop Idols in China
2 days ago   57   71,548

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND