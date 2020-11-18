22

Zico's KOZ Entertainment merges with Big Hit Entertainment

On November 18, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that the label will be merging with hip-hop agency KOZ Entertainment

KOZ Entertainment was founded back in November of 2018, at the time as a one-man agency by Block B's Zico. Since then, Zico has recruited one new artist under the label, rookie musician Dvwn

KOZ Entertainment will be joining Big Hit Labels alongside Pledis Entertainment, Source Music, and BeLift Lab. Big Hit plans on partnering with KOZ to discover new talents and market label artists such as Zico on a global scale. 

iz1f4150 pts 45 minutes ago 2
45 minutes ago

I remember SOME ARMIES PUT SHIT ON HIM WHEN ANY SONG WAS STILL CHARTING. Wanna see their reaction LoL

2

yvangelica2,881 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Big Hit is buying all the small labels, so they do the job for them.. Good move!

