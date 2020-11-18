Zico's KOZ Entertainment merges with Big Hit Entertainment

On November 18, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that the label will be merging with hip-hop agency KOZ Entertainment.

KOZ Entertainment was founded back in November of 2018, at the time as a one-man agency by Block B's Zico. Since then, Zico has recruited one new artist under the label, rookie musician Dvwn.

KOZ Entertainment will be joining Big Hit Labels alongside Pledis Entertainment, Source Music, and BeLift Lab. Big Hit plans on partnering with KOZ to discover new talents and market label artists such as Zico on a global scale.