ASTRO's Moonbin, SF9's Hwiyoung, & more go back to high school in teaser for new web drama 'Mermaid Prince: The Beginning'

Lifetime x KT Seezn's hit collaboration web drama series 'Mermaid Prince' is returning with a prequel series this month!

Previously, ASTRO's Moonbin starred as the male lead of the mystery/romance web drama series 'Mermaid Prince', garnering attention as a strange guest house owner named Woo Hyuk. Now, in the new prequel story 'Mermaid Prince: The Beginning', viewers can follow Woo Hyuk's past before he became the owner of a beachside guest house!

A heart-fluttering high school romance centered around students headed on a sports/athletics track, 'Mermaid Prince: The Beginning' stars ASTRO's Moonbin, SF9's Hwiyoung, Chae Won Bin, Moon Sang Min, Yoon Seo Bin, Jung Bo Min, and Yoo Na Gyeol. The drama begins when girl named Jo Ah Ra (Chae Won Bin) finds out that her formerly all-girls high school has been converted into a co-ed school, and she encounters her former nemesis as her new classmate.

Watch the first teaser for Lifetime x KT Seezn's 'Mermaid Prince: The Beginning' above! The series premieres this November 11 at 11 AM KST via Seezn, before also airing on YouTube starting on November 18 at 9 PM KST.

