Netizens going nuts trying to figure out the connection between 'Everybody' era Taemin and his solo comeback

SHINee's Taemin has thrown fans into a state of chaos and confusion after the release of his latest batch of solo comeback teaser images, revealed back on November 3.

The chaos began with the fact that in his newest set of 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' teaser images, Taemin can be seen wearing the red military uniform from SHINee's "Everybody" era:

Compare Taemin's comeback images above to his teaser images from 2009, during SHINee's "Everybody" era:

Seeing the photos, fans immediately freaked out and noted, "What happened to 'Everybody' Taemin that his uniform is torn and his pants are full of dirty hand prints..."

This was when fans began figuring out that an unbelievably complex storyline is embedded in Taemin's upcoming 3rd full album, 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'.

Various other mysterious began emerging online, as fans noted that a photo from Taemin's "Danger" era was used in a 'Film Card' included in the upcoming album:

As well as a photo from Taemin's "Press Your Number" from 2016:

Some fans believe that the story is directly connected to SHINee's "Everybody" MV, in which the SHINee members are toy soldiers controlled by a child, forced to dance with strings:

There are speculations going around that Taemin has now broken free from the confines of being a toy soldier, and that the unidentified, white shards in the 2020 version comeback teasers may be broken pieces of the statues which emerged in the "Everybody" MV:

This speculations is similarly reinforced by Taemin's position in his teaser photo, compared to a group photo of SHINee from the "Everybody" era:

But these speculations are just the beginning, as the mystery goes much deeper when fans put together Taemin's comeback teaser images from earlier this week.

In this arrangement, Taemin's recent succession of teaser photos complete an image of three different dimensions or worlds:

It's been lightly hinted that Taemin's upcoming 3rd full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' features a history of Taemin's entire career up until this point. But in what ways?

Pulling their hairs out trying to tackle this puzzle, netizens commented,

"The album represents his entire history somehow, this is so cool."

"This is driving me crazy."

"OMG if he starts the stage lying down because in 'Everybody' they lie back down to become toys again, I'm gonna bawl."

"If it weren't for the photo qualities you wouldn't even be able to tell which were the 2009 photos and which were the 2020 ones."

"Somewhere in my heart I'm feeling something grand and amazing."

"This is like the most complex story for a solo artist I've ever seen."

"Honestly SM concepts are literally daebak..."

"Remember, Taemin's stories are connected from the song to the MV to the live stage in three steps."

"Seeing this, at least there's some hope that SM hasn't lost everything yet."

What are you speculations about Taemin's solo comeback storyline?