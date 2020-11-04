2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

VICTON announce their comeback date

AKP STAFF

VICTON have just confirmed their comeback date.

On November 3, Play M Entertainment announced, "VICTON will release a new album on December 1, kicking off their comeback promotions."

This will mark VICTON's first new music release in approximately 6 months, also signaling the group's third comeback of the year. The comeback is also expected to serve as a special gift for VICTON's fans in light of the group's 4th anniversary. Later this week on November 8, VICTON plan on greeting fans with a 4th anniversary fan meeting titled 'Back To The Wonderland'. The event is set to take place simultaneously on/offline. 

Look out for more information on VICTON's comeback album, coming soon.

  1. VICTON
0 532 Share 100% Upvoted
VICTON
VICTON announce their comeback date
10 minutes ago   0   482
GIRLKIND
GIRLKIND reveal moody 'PSYCHO4U' MV
2 hours ago   1   1,015
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
3 days ago   315   127,377

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND