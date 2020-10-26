Netizens talk about different girl group debut teasers of the three major companies SM, JYP, and YG

Recently, a netizen posted various debut teaser images of the girl groups that debuted with the three major entertainment companies such as SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment.

Many netizens talked about the differences in each teaser image and gave their two cents about which teaser they liked the best in an online community.

Each girl group showed off different charms and different concepts throughout the years. These girl groups rose to fame and became the most popular girl groups in Kpop.

SM Entertainment

f(x)

Red Velvet

JYP Entertainment

TWICE

ITZY









YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

Netizens' Comments:

"I don't think there will be another group like BLACKPINK. They're so pretty."

"TWICE is the best."



"I think TWICE and BLACKPINK is the prettiest."



"When f(x) came out I thought their concept was unique."



"BLACKPINK's teasers were very pretty and luxurious."



"ITZY's teasers are so chic."



"JYP does a good job with new girl group teasers."



"They're all pretty. I think the three companies have the best girl groups."







What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!