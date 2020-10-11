Cosmic Girls members have fun reacting to CHOCOME unit's debut MV 'Hmph!'

Cosmic Girls is continuing to celebrate the debut of their first unit CHOCOME!

On October 11 KST, the Starship Entertainment girl group released a special treat for fans in the form of a reaction video for CHOCOME's debut single "Hmph!" featuring the other members. In the clip, members Yeonjung, Bona, SeolA, Exy, Eunseo, and Dawon are seen watching the music video for the first time, reacting to impressive parts and sharing their initial impressions of the unit's concept.

Meanwhile, CHOCOME is Cosmic Girls' four-member unit featuring Yeoreum, Dayoung, Luda, and Soobin. The unit debuted on October 7 with their debut single album 'Hmph!,' which was made in collaboration with the production team at MAMAMOO's agency RBW Entertainment.

See what the Cosmic Girls think of CHOCOME's debut music video in the clip above!