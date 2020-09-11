Yoo Jae Suk mentally breaks down once again on this week's 'The Sixth Sense' when Jessi tries to describe the word 'Milk' with body language

MC Yoo Jae Suk was seen having yet another mental breakdown on this week's broadcast of tvN's new variety series 'The Sixth Sense', and it's only the second episode of the season!

On the September 10 broadcast of 'The Sixth Sense', the cast members took part in a simple game where teammates had to describe certain words using body language, passing the message along to the final member. The team made up of Jeon So Min, Oh Na Ra, and Kwanghee described the word "turtle", with both actresses getting on the floor to ensure a detailed depiction.

When it came team Jessi, Lee Mi Joo, and Yoo Jae Suk's turn, the first teammate up Jessi seemed to struggle to find the right word at first. After some thought, she decided on the word "milk", and tapped Mi Joo to describe the word right away.

However, when the other team members saw Jessi using her body language to describe the word, they were absolutely flabbergasted! Jeon So Min got up and asked, "Is this appropriate?" Also laughing, Mi Joo turned around to mimic Jessi's description, so Yoo Jae Suk would also see what all the fuss was about!

Seeing Mi Joo's depiction, Yoo Jae Suk said in exasperation, "Okay stop, we lose. (To Jessi) What are you doing?!" But then, Yoo Jae Suk took things one step further, when he gave his answer to the PD. The PD declared that Yoo Jae Suk's answer was wrong, as his answer was "nipple"!

