Watch Jung Yoo Mi slicing down jelly monsters in main teaser for new Netflix original K-drama series 'The School Nurse Files'

Are you ready to watch school nurse Jung Yoo Mi fight down jelly monsters in Netflix's newest original K-drama series, 'The School Nurse Files'?

Based off of a bestselling novel, 'The School Nurse Files' starring Jung Yoo Mi, Nam Joo Hyuk, and more tells the story of a nurse with a very special ability by the name of Ahn Eun Young. The unlikely heroine of this story has the ability to see jelly monsters created by the negative emotions of humans! Her quirky methods of defeating these jelly monsters involves using a rainbow lightsaber, a bubble gun, and more.



The series begins when Eun Young is newly hired at a high school where she discovers a dark mystery in the basement of the school building. Later on, she must partner up with the Chinese teacher Hong In Pyo (Nam Joo Hyuk), who also has the special ability to "power up" Eun Young, to get to the bottom of this jelly monster mystery and save all of the students!

'Netflix's new original K-drama series 'The School Nurse Files' premieres worldwide this September 25! Will you be watching the cute and action-packed new show?



