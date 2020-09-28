10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

'Weekly Idol' pre-releases TREASURE's full 12-member dance cover of BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That'

MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol' has just pre-released TREASURE's energetic dance cover performance, ahead of this week's full broadcast!

The rookie boy group will be making their official 'Weekly Idol' debut this week on the September 30 airing, where the members plan on taking on their first ever 2x the speed dance challenge, plus so much more! To get fans hyped up for this week's episode, 'Weekly Idol' has now dropped TREASURE's cover performance of their label sunbaes, BLACKPINK!

Check out how the 12-members of TREASURE pulled off their own, powerful version of BLACKPINK's "How You Like That", above! Are you excited to see TREASURE on this week's 'Weekly Idol'?

thealigirl85,374 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

this just made my day so much better

bxfangirl2221,645 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I haven't watched Weekly Idol in forever. I'll be sure to tune in to watch this episode! I ❤ them so much!

