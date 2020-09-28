2

1

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Watch Stray Kids breezing through 'TikTok Challenges' with 'Cosmopolitan'!

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids have partnered up with 'Cosmopolitan' magazine to try out the 'TikTok Challenge' challenge, and the boys totally breezed through it!

In the video, each of the Stray Kids members step up at a time to tackle a random 'TikTok Challenge' in under one minute. Some of the fun challenges included the "Toosie Slide" challenge, the "Blinding Lights" challenge, and even SSAK3's "Beach Again" challenge! At the end, the members all cast their votes for the one person who did the best job with their challenge. 

Watch above to also get a glimpse of Stray Kids's very own "Back Door" challenge at the very end!

  1. Stray Kids
1 508 Share 67% Upvoted

0

quark1239511,388 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

If Felix weren't an idol he'd be that "deep voiced Aussie kid from TikTok" that everyone is obsessed with. 😅

Share
BTS
BTS is back at #1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'
9 hours ago   58   6,544

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND