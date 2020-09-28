TREASURE revealed to have used the biggest 'Big Bang room' inside YGE's new building for the first time ever to record their 'I Love You' dance practice

It's been revealed that rookie boy group TREASURE had the opportunity to use one of the biggest practice rooms of the entire new YG Entertainment building, to record their latest "I Love You" dance practice video!

Shortly after TREASURE revealed their new comeback title track dance practice video on September 28, a representative of YG Entertainment stated, "When filming the dance practice video for 'BOY', the 12-members faced discomforts due to the smaller size of their old practice room. At the time that the 'I Love You' dance practice was filmed, there were still final adjustments being made to the interior of the new building so it was a bit of a risk, but it was inevitable that we use the new room to ensure the TREASURE members could move more freely."

This also marks the first time ever that any inside part of the new YGE building has been shown publicly since the building's completion. The room that the TREASURE members used for their "I Love You" dance practice is actually the 'Big Bang room'. In total, YG Entertainment's new building houses 7 large practice rooms, each labeled for the artists. The 'Big Bang room' is located next to the 'BLACKPINK room', and a slightly smaller, separate room, the 'TREASURE room', also exists for the rookie group members.



The YGE rep added on, "There is full sound-proofing as well as high quality sound systems including cordless microphones for all 12 members, so the artists are very satisfied with the new building so far."

Finally, YG Entertainment assured fans of TREASURE, "We did not book any schedules for the TREASURE members for the 5-days of the Chuseok holidays starting on September 30, as they have been working without rest and need time to recharge. We have actually placed a rather comical order of 'no entry into the practice room' during this time frame." Due to the fact that TREASURE's Japanese members will not be able to return home during the Chuseok holidays due to COVID19 limitations, those members will likely travel to the homes of other members to spend their breaks, YG Entertainment relayed.

