21

9

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jungkook voted the #1 star who would spend time at home in quarantine wisely

AKP STAFF

Jungkook has topped a poll on celebrities who would spend time in quarantine wisely.

The poll ran from August 31st to September 6th. Out of 45,634 votes, Jungkook garnered 17,136 votes, getting him #1. Suga was at #2 with 10,883 votes. 

The rest of the celebrities on the poll were AB6IX's Woojin (5,630 votes), fromis_9's Gyuri (2,561 votes), Jessi (2,017 votes), Hongja (1,604 votes), Rocket Punch's Yoonkyung (1,482 votes), TWICE's Sana (1,415 votes), (G)I-DLE's Soyeon (934 votes), Kim Ho Joong (682 votes), Rain (439 votes), Lee Hi (269 votes), J.Y. Park (229 votes), IZ*ONE's Ahn Yu Jin (193 votes), and Dream Catcher's SuA (160 votes).

Do you agree with the results?

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
5 1,794 Share 70% Upvoted

3

MichelleEsther366 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Jungkook is learning English, making music, practising his guitar, boxing and drawing. With his talents, he got his handful.

Share

1

Domin04468 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

I really believe that he is capable of making a whole MV with a choreography and maybe in all English by himself.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND