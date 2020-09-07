Jungkook voted the #1 star who would spend time at home in quarantine wisely

Jungkook has topped a poll on celebrities who would spend time in quarantine wisely.

The poll ran from August 31st to September 6th. Out of 45,634 votes, Jungkook garnered 17,136 votes, getting him #1. Suga was at #2 with 10,883 votes.

The rest of the celebrities on the poll were AB6IX's Woojin (5,630 votes), fromis_9's Gyuri (2,561 votes), Jessi (2,017 votes), Hongja (1,604 votes), Rocket Punch's Yoonkyung (1,482 votes), TWICE's Sana (1,415 votes), (G)I-DLE's Soyeon (934 votes), Kim Ho Joong (682 votes), Rain (439 votes), Lee Hi (269 votes), J.Y. Park (229 votes), IZ*ONE's Ahn Yu Jin (193 votes), and Dream Catcher's SuA (160 votes).

Do you agree with the results?