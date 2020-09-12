The Boyz get ready for their 'Chase' in new concept photo + album tracklist

The Boyz have revealed a new concept photo and the tracklist.

On September 13 KST, the boys dropped the 2nd group concept photo and the tracklist for 'Chase', their 5th mini-album. They stand against a pink tone overall, continuing the heart-throbbing mood of this album's concept as 'heart stealers'!

According to the tracklist, the title track "The Stealer" is accompanied by "Shine Shine", "Insanity", "Whiplash", "Make or Break", and "Checkmate (Stage ver.)". The last track is based on their performance from the final round of 'Road To Kingdom', in which The Boyz took the winning crown.

Stay tuned for the album drop on September 21 at 6 PM KST!