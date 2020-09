Stray Kids is continuing to prepare for their first album repackage 'IN生'.



On September 3rd at midnight KST, the boys unveiled the track teasers for three songs in their repackaged album. Titled "UNVEIL: TRACK", the teaser shows clips of the live stage performances of the boy group. The members show off their charisma as they perform on stage.

'IN生' will be released on September 14 KST so stay tuned for more details to come until then!