Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SHINee's Taemin looks bewitching in more teaser images for 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

Taemin has revealed more teaser images for his solo comeback.

In these new images, the SHINee member continues to pose all alone in dark settings. A mix of black-and-white and color teaser images adorn his concept. According to SM Entertainment, Taemin's upcoming title song "Criminal" incorporates a 'newtro' sound with exciting rhythms and passionate lyrics.

Out of all the teasers you've seen from Taemin so far, which batch is your favorite? Taemin's 3rd album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will be released on September 7 at 6 PM KST.

 

xx-jenn-xx 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

oi taemin you're still confusing me with all this...just come out with your stuff lol

thekey55 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

He's so beautiful but I refuse to believe they made him wear those shoes/socks

Share

