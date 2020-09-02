BTS win 'Artist Award', Kang Ha Neul wins 'Actor Award', and more from '47th Korean Broadcasting Awards'

BTS have officially picked up the 'Artist Award' at the '47th Korean Broadcasting Awards'!



On September 2, the 'Korean Broadcasting Awards' revealed this year's winners, and BTS won the 'Artist Award' by a unanimous decision. As for the 'Actor Award,' Kang Ha Neul took the win for his role in the KBS drama 'When the Camellia Blooms', which was also given the 'Drama TV Award'.



Adorable penguin character Pengsoo from EBS 1TV's 'Giant Peng TV' took the 'Variety Entertainer Award', 'Hangout with Yoo' PD Kim Tae Ho took the 'Producer Award', and 'When the Camellia Blooms' writer Lim Sang Choon won the 'Screenwriter Award'.



The '47th Korean Broadcasting Awards' is set to air on September 10 on MBC TV. The grand prize (Daesang) winner will be revealed on the live show, and BTS, Kang Ha Neul, and Pengsoo are making appearances.



Congrats to all the winners!