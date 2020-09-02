13

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

BTS win 'Artist Award', Kang Ha Neul wins 'Actor Award', and more from '47th Korean Broadcasting Awards'

BTS have officially picked up the 'Artist Award' at the '47th Korean Broadcasting Awards'!

On September 2, the 'Korean Broadcasting Awards' revealed this year's winners, and BTS won the 'Artist Award' by a unanimous decision. As for the 'Actor Award,' Kang Ha Neul took the win for his role in the KBS drama 'When the Camellia Blooms', which was also given the 'Drama TV Award'. 

Adorable penguin character Pengsoo from EBS 1TV's 'Giant Peng TVtook the 'Variety Entertainer Award', 'Hangout with Yoo' PD Kim Tae Ho took the 'Producer Award', and 'When the Camellia Blooms' writer Lim Sang Choon won the 'Screenwriter Award'.

The '47th Korean Broadcasting Awards' is set to air on September 10 on MBC TV. The grand prize (Daesang) winner will be revealed on the live show, and BTS, Kang Ha Neul, and Pengsoo are making appearances.

Congrats to all the winners! 

taeswife06134,018 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Congratulations to BTS and Kang Ha-Neul! I really liked him in "When the Camellia Blooms" his character was so cute and funny! And BTS winning the artist award as an unanimous decision makes me feel so happy inside! Congrats again to everyone!

Yerininovica_leb56 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

True king....proud to be an army😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎

