Mnet announces online 'KCON' spinoff event 'KCON:TACT 2020 Fall'

Mnet's very own online 'KCON' spinoff event, 'KCON:TACT' will be returning this fall!

'KCON:TACT' is an online K-Pop convention event featuring personalized fan meetings, various live and recorded events, as well as a series of online live concerts. Earlier this summer, Mnet successfully hosted the first ever 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer' from June 20-26, garnering massive attention from fans worldwide.

Stay tuned for artist announcements and more for 'KCON:TACT 2020 Fall', coming soon!