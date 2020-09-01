2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Mnet announces online 'KCON' spinoff event 'KCON:TACT 2020 Fall'

Mnet's very own online 'KCON' spinoff event, 'KCON:TACT' will be returning this fall!

'KCON:TACT' is an online K-Pop convention event featuring personalized fan meetings, various live and recorded events, as well as a series of online live concerts. Earlier this summer, Mnet successfully hosted the first ever 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer' from June 20-26, garnering massive attention from fans worldwide. 

Stay tuned for artist announcements and more for 'KCON:TACT 2020 Fall', coming soon!

25 minutes ago

that's awesome i can't wait!

