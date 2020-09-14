Male idols under police investigation for illegal overseas gambling revealed to be members of Supernova

According to media outlet reports on September 15, two members of the Korean-Japanese idol group Supernova are currently under police investigation for charges of illegal overseas gambling.

Two members of the idol group supernova as well as a non-celebrity, 'A', are under investigation with the Incheon Metropolitan Police for two accounts of overseas gambling in the Philippines from 2016~2018. It's said that the three individuals participated in games of baccarat involving approximately 7 million~50 million KRW (~ 5,900~42,000 USD). In addition, the three individuals are also facing illegal, online domestic gambling charges.

Furthermore, media reports say that the police are currently widening the scope of their investigation for any potential involvement of illegal crime organizations in the gambling case.

Meanwhile, Supernova debuted as a 6-member boy group in 2007. Afterward, the team underwent rebranding as 5-members, promoting widely in Japan. Earlier this year, Supernova member Yoonhak made headlines after testing positive for COVID19.

