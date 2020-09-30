GHOST9's Taeseung says he's a huge fan of NCT's Taeyong & SHINee's Taemin

GHOST9's Taeseung revealed he's a huge fan of NCT's Taeyong and SHINee's Taemin.



GHOST9 recently made their debut with "Think of Dawn", and Taeseung opened up about his hobbies and favorite celebrities in an interview with MK Sports. He revealed his favorite foods are spicy rice cakes and fried chicken, and he considers himself as someone with opposite and unexpected charms.



As for which celebrities he's a genuine fan of, Taeseung chose Taemin and Taeyong because of their on-point performances and unbelievable, statuesque looks.



What did you think of GHOST9's "Think of Dawn"?

