4

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

GHOST9's Taeseung says he's a huge fan of NCT's Taeyong & SHINee's Taemin

AKP STAFF

GHOST9's Taeseung revealed he's a huge fan of NCT's Taeyong and SHINee's Taemin.

GHOST9 recently made their debut with "Think of Dawn", and Taeseung opened up about his hobbies and favorite celebrities in an interview with MK Sports. He revealed his favorite foods are spicy rice cakes and fried chicken, and he considers himself as someone with opposite and unexpected charms. 

As for which celebrities he's a genuine fan of, Taeseung chose Taemin and Taeyong because of their on-point performances and unbelievable, statuesque looks.

What did you think of GHOST9's "Think of Dawn"?

  1. Ghost9
  2. NCT
  3. Taeyong
  4. SHINee
  5. Taemin
  6. LEE TAESEUNG
1 461 Share 80% Upvoted

0

xx-jenn-xx5,450 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

good choices :D think of dawn is a god song, can't wait to hear the rest of the album once i get mine :D

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND