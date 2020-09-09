DRIPPIN unveil teaser video of member Lee Hyeop preparing their debut with 'Allegory of DRIPPIN’

DRIPPIN has dropped another individual teaser video. This time they released the teaser video for Lee Hyeop.

Woollim Entertainment began unveiling a series of videos to introduce their upcoming rookie boy group. The entertainment company plans to unveil each member according to the teaser schedule they previously revealed.

On September 10, they released the teaser video for member Lee Hyeop. The video shows the same concept as the previous two members as Lee Hyeop appears sitting on an armchair holding a box on his lap. Lee Hyeop opens the box and pulls out an item, which appears to be a miniature statue. He puts the item inside the box and then walks through a door.

More teaser videos for the rookie group will be released in the days to come. So stay tuned for more teasers!

