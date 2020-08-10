ONF are space cowboys in fun MV for comeback single 'Sukhumvit Swimming'

ONF has officially made their latest comeback!





On August 10 KST, the WM Entertainment boy group unveiled their new single "Sukhumvit Swimming," the title track off of their 5th mini album 'Spin Off.' The single has a summery reggae sound, a first for the group, with lyrics that follow the theme: 'I'm falling into an unknown space that will connect you with me.'





Meanwhile, 'Spin Off' is ONF's first album release after appearing as contestants on Mnet's rookie group survival program 'Road To Kingdom,' where the secured 2nd place after The Boyz.





Check out the music video for "Sukhumvit Swimming" above!

