Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ONF are space cowboys in fun MV for comeback single 'Sukhumvit Swimming'

ONF has officially made their latest comeback!


On August 10 KST, the WM Entertainment boy group unveiled their new single "Sukhumvit Swimming," the title track off of their 5th mini album 'Spin Off.' The single has a summery reggae sound, a first for the group, with lyrics that follow the theme: 'I'm falling into an unknown space that will connect you with me.'


Meanwhile, 'Spin Off' is ONF's first album release after appearing as contestants on Mnet's rookie group survival program 'Road To Kingdom,' where the secured 2nd place after The Boyz.


Check out the music video for "Sukhumvit Swimming" above!

1

xx-jenn-xx 23 hours ago
23 hours ago

I really enjoyed this song and those muscles on wyatt holy crap. They look really good!

1

testralia 23 hours ago
23 hours ago
That concept with western, steampunk and scifi elements is awesome

