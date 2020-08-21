KBS will also be halting all drama filming as precaution against COVID19, new series 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' premiere delayed

On August 22, KBS released an official statement announcing the cancellation of all drama filming schedules from August 24-30.

The broadcasting station relayed, "In order to procure the safety of all drama cast members and staff in light of the resurge of COVID19 cases, we have halted drama productions of titles including 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol', 'If You Cheat You Die', 'New Inspector', 'Oh! Sam Kwang Villa', and 'Secret Man'."

The announcement continued, "As a result, broadcast times of dramas including 'DoDolSolSolLaLaSol', which was originally scheduled to premiere next week on August 26, will inevitably be delayed. Ongoing series 'Secret Man' will be delayed for one week. The broadcast schedules of all series are subject to change based on the COVID19 situation."

Earlier this week, broadcasting stations and platforms including JTBC and Netflix also temporarily halted drama filmings due to a resurgence of COVID19 cases in the Seoul region.