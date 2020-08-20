Lovelyz piece together a puzzle in 'Unforgettable: Pieces of Memories' teaser video

Lovelyz have dropped a teaser video for their 'Unforgettable' comeback.
The 'Unforgettable: Pieces of Memories' teaser above reveals a preview of Lovelyz' comeback as well as a puzzle being put together. Lovelyz' seventh mini album 'Unforgettable' is set to drop on September 1 KST.
Watch Lovelyz' teaser above, and check out their concept photos here and here if you missed them.
