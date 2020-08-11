Former AOA member ChoA returns with 'Here I Am' for the 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me' OST

Former AOA member ChoA is the voice behind "Here I Am" for the 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me' OST.



The music video above follows the sweet romance between Seo Hyun Joo (played by Hwang Jung Eum) and Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) as well as Park Do Gyeom (Seo Ji Hoon) looks after Seo Hyun Joo from afar. "Here I Am" is a ballad with a piano accompaniment about being there for someone even though your love isn't accepted.



The track is also ChoA's first music release since her withdrawal from AOA and exit from the entertainment industry in June of 2017. She's currently reported to be speaking with agencies to make a comeback.



Listen to ChoA's "Here I Am" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

