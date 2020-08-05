Cherry Bullet are ready for vacation fun in 'Aloha Oe' MV teaser

Cherry Bullet have dropped their music video teaser for "Aloha Oe"!



In the MV teaser, the Cherry Bullet members are ready to have summer fun on the tennis court and by the pool. "Aloha Oe" is the girl group's second digital single, and it's set to drop on August 6 KST.



Watch Cherry Bullet's "Aloha Oe" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



