JBJ95's Takada Kenta reveals 'Come Back Any Time' MV teaser for dedication to late mother

JBJ95's Takada Kenta has revealed his "Come Back Any Time" music video teaser.
In the MV teaser, Takada Kenta takes a walk in a neighborhood with yellow flowers in hand. His upcoming solo digital single is dedicated to the idol star's late mother, who passed away this past March. The JBJ95 member wrote the lyrics himself, and it's composed by his close friend, producer Sayaka.
Takada Kenta's "Come Back Any Time" drops on August 7 KST.
